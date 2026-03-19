Iran Missile Strike Hits Qatar’s Ras Laffan Gas Hub, Oil Prices Surge Above $108 Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Iran attacked Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas hub after Israel struck Iran’s South Pars field, escalating tensions. |

New Delhi: Iran has launched multiple missile attacks on Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, sharply increasing tensions in the region. The strikes targeted key LNG facilities, which are critical for global energy supply.

What Triggered the Attack?

The escalation began after Israel attacked a section of Iran’s South Pars Gas Field. Following this, Iran reportedly responded, but in confusion, targeted Qatar’s gas infrastructure, further worsening the situation.

Fire and Damage at LNG Plants

According to QatarEnergy, the attacks on March 19 caused a massive fire at LNG plants, a day after an earlier strike on the Pearl GTL facility. Emergency teams acted quickly to control the situation. While no casualties have been reported, the damage to infrastructure is said to be significant.

Qatar Takes Strong Diplomatic Action

After the attack, Qatar reacted strongly by asking Iranian diplomats and security officials to leave the country within 24 hours. It also declared staff at the Iranian embassy as persona non grata, indicating a sharp breakdown in diplomatic relations.

Trump Reacts to the Crisis

Donald Trump stated that the US and Qatar had no prior information about Israel’s action. He called Iran’s strike on Qatar unjustified and warned of strong retaliation if such attacks continue. He also indicated that Israel would avoid further strikes unless Iran escalates again.

Oil Prices Jump, Global Impact

The conflict has had an immediate impact on global markets, with crude oil prices rising more than 5% to cross $108 per barrel. This surge reflects fears of supply disruptions and growing uncertainty in the energy market.

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Why South Pars Matters?

The South Pars Gas Field is extremely important as it is the largest natural gas reserve in the world. Iran depends on it for nearly 80% of its gas needs, making it a critical asset for both the country and global energy stability.

Rising Casualties in the Region

The ongoing tensions in the Middle East have already led to heavy human losses. Reports indicate that around 1,300 people have died in Iran and more than 960 in Lebanon, highlighting the serious impact of the conflict.