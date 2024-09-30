Israel Strikes In Lebanon Kill More Than 100 In Single Day, Houthi Targets In Yemen Hit Too

(File Photo) Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu |

Israel stepped up attacks inside Lebanon on Sunday (September 29) and carried out strikes that killed more than 100 people in a single day. Israeli strikes targeted Houthi rebels in Yemen too. Lebanon's health ministry has said that 105 people were killed and 359 wounded due to Israeli strikes on Sunday.

Israel strikes in Lebanon have increased in intensity just two days after it eliminated Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah as well and Houthi rebels in Yemen have previously, openly declared support for Hamas, the Palestinian militant group which is engaged in war with Israeli forces in Gaza.

As per reports published in Western media, Israel targeted central Beirut for the first time since its latest offensive began. Till now, Israeli warplanes were targeting southern parts of Beirut which has marked presence of Hezbollah and facilities used by them.

Israel began its offensive following freak pager explosions across Lebanon on September 17. The explosions killed 37 people and wounded hundreds. Hezbollah operatives used pagers for communication between each other in order to escape surveillance on now-common mobile phone networks and internet.

Biden to speak with Netanyahu: Reports

US President Joe Biden is going to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reported Times of Israel. If it takes place, the conversation will be a first between two leaders since Nasrallah's death.

Biden was previously asked if an all-out war can be avoided, he said, "It has to be"

The US however backed the operation which killed Nasrallah saying his death "is a measure of justice for his many victims."

Reports in Indian media suggest that Biden is likely to ask Netanyahu to tone down Israeli military action, which has now expanded to Lebanon and Yemen.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7 last year, Israel has been under major international pressure for a ceasefire. However, the Israeli leadership has not responded positively to such appeals so far.