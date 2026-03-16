Israel Says It Destroyed Aircraft Used By Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei At Tehran Airport

X | @idfonline

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed it had destroyed an aircraft used by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a targeted overnight strike at Mehrabad International Airport.

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In a statement posted on X, the IDF said its Air Force struck the plane at the Tehran airport, describing it as an asset used by the “leader of the Iranian terror regime,” senior officials, and military elements. According to the Israeli military, the aircraft facilitated military procurement activities and coordination with countries aligned with Iran, often referred to as the “Axis of Resistance.”

The IDF asserted that destroying the plane would hinder Iran’s leadership from coordinating operations, strengthening military capabilities, and maintaining ties with allied groups. “Another strategic asset has been denied to the Iranian regime,” the statement said, adding that Israel would continue targeting resources used by Iranian military forces.

Earlier in the day, the IDF also reported that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. Air defense systems were activated to intercept the threat, while the Home Front Command issued emergency alerts to residents in affected areas via mobile phones.

Authorities instructed civilians to immediately enter protected spaces upon receiving alerts and remain there until further notice, emphasizing that strict adherence to safety directives could save lives.

There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian officials regarding the reported destruction of the aircraft. The developments come amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, raising concerns of further escalation in the region.