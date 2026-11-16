Israel Launches Airstrike On Alleged Hezbollah Weapons Shipment Near Syria-Lebanon Border, Military Confirms | X

Jerusalem, Nov 16: The Israeli military said Monday it had carried out an airstrike overnight on a weapons shipment moving from Syria into Lebanon that it said was intended for Hezbollah.

The shipment was targeted in the Janta area along the Syrian-Lebanese border, a route previously used for arms smuggling, the military said in an official statement.

Lebanese media reported an Israeli airstrike in the area early Monday. Al Jadeed television reported it was the first Israeli strike in the Bekaa region in three months, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Israel Accuses Hezbollah Of Ceasefire Violations

The Israeli military accused Hezbollah of continuing to smuggle weapons and move fighters across Lebanon in violation of ceasefire arrangements, adding that Israel remained committed to its ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Separately, Lebanese broadcaster LBCI reported that about 50 Israeli soldiers entered the outskirts of Shebaa early Monday and detained two brothers from the Hamdan family. Their third brother has been held by Israel for more than a year, according to Lebanese media.

Israeli Operations Target Hezbollah Infrastructure

Last month, the Israeli military said that its troops had dismantled over 540 Hezbollah infrastructure sites during operations in southern Lebanon over recent weeks, and destroyed three Hamas weapon storage facilities across the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the military said it operated in the areas of Khiam, Tayr Harfa, Meiss el-Jabal and Majdal Zoun, destroying weapons storage facilities and seizing more than 150 weapons, including rockets, anti-tank missiles and explosives.

It did not report any casualties or specify when the operations took place.

Dispute Over Israeli Troop Presence

Israel has maintained troops in parts of southern Lebanon following renewed fighting with Hezbollah in March. Lebanon has demanded their withdrawal, while Israel has insisted that Hezbollah be disarmed.

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Underground Hezbollah Network Destroyed

In September, Israel's military said it had destroyed more than 2 km of underground Hezbollah infrastructure at the Ali al-Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon, after taking control of the area above and below ground.

The military said the network contained a command complex, weapons stores and living quarters, as well as dozens of Iranian-made rockets, missiles and drones, anti-tank missiles, mines and explosives.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)