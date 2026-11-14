Former Hamas Hostage Walks The Ramp: Israel Canada Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2026 Becomes Runway Of Resilience & Hope | Exclusive | FPJ

When you think of Israel, fashion runways, haute couture, models and extravagant designer showcases may not be the first things that come to mind. With much of the world's attention focused on war, bombings, rockets and suffering, the country's image is often shaped by conflict.

But attending Israel Canada Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2026, held from November 9 to 12, made me see a different side of the country. Beyond the headlines, I witnessed a thriving creative community, designers pushing boundaries, women celebrating their individuality and people finding reasons to live, create and hope.

Fashion Week: A Vision To Revive Israeli Fashion

Fashion Week Tel Aviv was revived in 2011 by producer, director and entrepreneur Motty Reif, who wanted to restore the event to the glory it enjoyed during the 1980s. Having spent a decade abroad, Reif recognised the importance of creating a platform for Israeli designers, talent and innovation while strengthening the country's international image.

The 16th edition featured 27 Israeli designers under the theme "Trailblazing Women", celebrating female achievement, creative independence and cultural influence.

Stav Strashko For Genish |

A Dream Takes The Runway: Aharon Genish's 'From Her Nest'

The fashion week opened with Aharon Genish's From Her Nest, a collection inspired by a dream about his mother. In it, she appeared as a stork perched on his shoulder, a vision he interpreted as encouragement to create.

Bird motifs perched on the shoulders of several outfits became the collection's highlight. The designs combined wool, cotton, silk velvet, organza, satin and leather. Vintage tablecloths from the 1940s were hand-embroidered onto silk organza, while crochet and knitting techniques added texture to the creations.

Backstage |

Mother Of All: Celebrating Femininity Through Music

Another striking showcase came from Mother of All, directed by Noa Pasternak. The brand, whose designs have been worn by celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian and Eva Longoria, presented its Spring/Summer 2027 collection inspired by Italian music legend Mina.

Featuring 57 looks, the collection celebrated femininity, strength, vulnerability, sensuality and freedom.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal after the show, Noa Pasternak said, "This year's fashion week in Israel is special because of all the diversity designers have to offer amid the ongoing situation in our country. Mother of all designs are curated for women to feel free, bold and comfortable in their skin. This fashion week is a reminder that we live by the hope of doing good things every day, keep being creative and hope the world sees us like one big family again."

Shahar Avnet | Instagram

Shahar Avnet's Show: Fashion Is For Every Woman

If there was one show that truly stayed with me, it was Shahar Avnet's.

I had never witnessed a runway quite like this one. Older women, pregnant women proudly flaunting their baby bumps and women of different ages, colours, shapes and sizes walked together. It was a celebration of beauty in its most natural forms.

Known for her art-inspired designs, bold colours and "LOVE YOURSELF" philosophy, Avnet has dressed international celebrities including Beyoncé, Zendaya and Christina Aguilera.

Speaking to FPJ, she said, "The collection talks about the relationship between a mother, daughter and granddaughter. This show was my attempt to portray that fashion should be about who you are and feel beautiful in everything that you naturally are.”

Omer Shem Tov's Runway Walk: A Powerful Symbol Of Resilience

One of the most moving moments was witnessing former hostage Omer Shem Tov walk the runway. Abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, he was released after 505 days in captivity.

Former Hamas Hostage Omer Tov | Instagram

Watching him walk the ramp was profoundly moving. His appearance was more than a fashion moment; it was a reminder that beyond stories of conflict are individuals with lives, dreams and the courage to reclaim their futures.

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'We Are Trying To Get Back To Normalcy': Voices From The Runway

Model Stav Strashko, who walked for several designers, including Genish and Mother of All, echoed this sentiment.

"The fact that we are able to express ourselves during these difficult times, and live a little, makes me feel great about what we have here. I have modelled for many fashion shows including Milan and Paris but doing it at home here is always special. It's the people and the community," Strashko told FPJ.

Stav Strashko | Instagram

Israeli television host, radio broadcaster and producer Guy Pines also spoke about the importance of normalcy.

"We are a small country, not Milan or Paris or New York but we're trying to get back to normalcy. Even though there were wars and elections and everyone has a tight eye on Israel, we're trying to manage some normality for everybody," he said.

He added, "We had a big war, we had rockets, sirens but Israel is very unique in this sense. People can go to shelter and come out and attend a party. The past 3 years have been rough, but this is how we live. Fashion week is a bubble but really it reflects a bigger idea of normality."

Shenker Student's Show | Instagram

A New Generation Of Israeli Fashion Talent

The future of Israeli fashion was also showcased by Shenkar's Department of Fashion Design, which presented 75 looks by 75 students. The presentation combined craftsmanship, experimental materials and personal storytelling. It began with a live installation where students created 15 designs before an audience, followed by 60 runway looks exploring themes such as body, colour, tailoring, local culture and future materials.

Israel Canada Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2026 was an experience I never expected to turn out as beautifully as it did. It challenged the perceptions I had formed through global media coverage and introduced me to a country with immense creative potential, remarkable talent and a fashion industry that continues to evolve.

The four days were not a denial of the conflict or the suffering that exists. Rather, they offered a glimpse into another reality — one where people continue to dream, create, celebrate and hold on to hope.