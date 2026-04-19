Israel Has Proven To Be A ‘GREAT Ally’: Donald Trump Backs Tel Aviv Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

In a strong diplomatic signal, former US President Donald Trump has publicly reaffirmed unwavering support for Israel, praising its strategic strength and resilience as tensions escalate across West Asia.

Trump’s Strong Endorsement Of Israel

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, described Israel as a “GREAT Ally of the United States of America,” applauding its courage and military resolve. He characterised the country as “courageous, bold, loyal, and smart,” underscoring what he sees as its unmatched ability to prevail during conflict.

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He also drew a contrast with other global players, suggesting that some nations have “shown their true colors” under pressure, while Israel has remained steadfast and effective in times of crisis.

Rising US–Israel–Iran Tensions

Trump’s remarks come amid intensifying friction involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The regional situation remains volatile, with ongoing disputes over ceasefire terms and maritime security in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

The geopolitical climate has grown increasingly fragile, raising concerns over broader regional stability and global energy supply chains.

Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz

In a major escalation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing what it called a violation of ceasefire conditions by the United States.

According to Iranian state media, Tehran had initially allowed limited passage of non-military vessels through a designated corridor. However, it revoked this permission, accusing Washington of continuing a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The IRGC warned that any vessel attempting to transit the route would be treated as cooperating with the enemy and could be targeted.

Global Shipping On High Alert

The closure has triggered alarm across international shipping networks. The IRGC declared itself the sole authority governing the waterway and dismissed US statements regarding the region as invalid.

Given that the Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for global oil transport, any disruption poses immediate risks to energy markets and maritime logistics worldwide.

Hezbollah Outlines Ceasefire Conditions

Separately, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem outlined conditions for sustaining the ongoing 10-day ceasefire with Israel in an interview with Al Jazeera.

He emphasised that peace hinges on a complete halt to Israeli military actions across land, air, and sea. Qassem also called for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the release of prisoners, and the return of displaced civilians.

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He added that a long-term resolution would require a large-scale reconstruction effort supported by Arab nations.

Strategic Stakes Remain High

The convergence of strong political rhetoric, military posturing, and disrupted maritime routes underscores the precarious state of West Asia. With key global actors locked in a tense standoff, the coming days are likely to be critical in determining whether the situation escalates further or moves toward de-escalation.