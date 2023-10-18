Israel-Hamas War: Is Politics At Play Over Potential Ground Invasion?

Yigal Carmon |

The tragic events of October 7, where 1,300 Israeli citizens lost their lives to a Hamas assault, have created deep fissures in the Israeli society. The lapse in the nation's renowned intelligence, and the subsequent accountability for the attacks, remains a hot topic of debate.

"Launching a ground invasion is akin to committing a second crime," remarks Yigal Carmon, a security advisor to former Israeli prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Yitzhak Shamir.

Netanyahu administration should focus on airstrikes

Carmon, a respected authority within the Israeli intelligence community, believes that the intelligence apparatus dropped the ball. He feels that the Netanyahu administration should primarily focus on airstrikes rather than a full-scale ground assault. Speaking to Free Press Journal from his Jerusalem residence, Carmon, with past credentials as a colonel in Israeli Military Intelligence and current president of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), emphasised the challenges posed by Hamas's tunnel network in Gaza.

"A ground invasion would pose significant challenges for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in confronting the militants. Our focus should remain on aerial strikes until Hamas is incapacitated. Venturing into Gaza at this stage seems politically motivated," Carmon asserts.

MEMRI warned of potential Hamas attack in August

Highlighting a potential weakness, Carmon believes the IDF may be struggling due to inadequate on-the-ground intelligence.

Interestingly, Carmon revealed that MEMRI had flagged a potential Hamas offensive back in August. "There were abundant discussions and openly available data suggesting Hamas was preparing for such a large-scale attack. They weren't hiding their intentions. Yet, it went largely unnoticed," Carmon lamented. In his view, openly available intelligence can sometimes prove more valuable than classified sources, especially given his extensive commentary on security concerns in the Middle East and South Asia.

'Qatar has dubious history'

Carmon also expressed concerns about Netanyahu's interactions with Qatar. "Qatar has a dubious history, backing groups like ISIS and the Taliban," Carmon claimed.

Further critique was reserved for the IDF and the Israeli Air Force. "Historically, breaches at the Gaza fence would be met with swift aerial responses. The absence of such a reaction this time around is alarming," observed Carmon.

'Value of open-source intelligence often underestimated'

Addressing the ongoing hostage crisis, Carmon suggests a potential prisoner exchange using Hamas detainees in Israeli custody as leverage.

In closing, Carmon drew parallels between Israel and India, pointing to the shared challenge both nations face from hostile intelligence agencies. He emphasised, "The value of open-source intelligence is often underestimated, but it can sometimes surpass that of covert sources."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)