Israel-Hamas War Completes 1 Year, Here Is The Timeline Of What Has Happened So Far

Israel-Hamas war has completed a year. The conflict was sparked by Palestinian militant group Hamas' attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023 and the conflict is showing signs of turning into a major regional conflict with potential to draw in multiple regional countries and even global powers. Till now, at least 41000 Palestinians have died and two million have been displaced. With Hezbollah and Iran drawn into the conflict, the world looks on with bated breath as the situation continues to unfold.

Israel-Hamas War: A Timeline Of Major Events:

October 7, 2023: Hamas mounts major attack in southern Israel. As per Israeli estimates, more than 1200 people were killed and Hamas militants took about 250 people hostage and took them into Gaza Strip.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country was at war. He orders Israeli forces to retaliate.

October 13: Israeli forces begin bombing Gaza. It tells residents of Gaza City to evacuate and move to southern parts of the Gaza Strip. Israel launches ground invasion as well.

November 15: Israeli forces enter Al-Shifa Hospital, the biggest hospital in Gaza City. The actual entry of soldiers is preceded by weeks of fighting around the hospital raising worldwide concern.

Israel justified its action at the hospital claiming Hamas had been running a control centre for its militant activities inside.

November 24-30: Israel and Hamas maintain ceasefire for exchange of hostages and for provision of humanitarian aid inside Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire, initially to be observed for four days, gets extended to a week.

December 1: Fighting resumes. Israel begins expanding its military action to southern Gaza, hits outskirts of southern city of Khan Younis.

December 6: Israel draws international flak after its strike kills 22 people from a family in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

December 8: The United States vetoes United Nations Security Council's demand for immediate ceasefire. This is seen as prominent sign of continuing US support to Israel. UK abstains at the time of the vote.

Yemen's Houthi rebels meanwhile, had been supporting Hamas and been attacking shipping in the Red Sea, a very important sea lane.

January 1, 2024: US and UK carry out dozens of airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

January 22: Deadliest day for Israeli forces since the war started. Twenty-one soldiers are killed in a single incident in Gaza.

By February end, Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says civilian death toll crossed 30,000.

April 1: Israel attacks Iranian consulate in Syrian capital Damascus. Iran fumes, says several of its officials were killed.

April 2-6: Anti-government protests erupt in Israel. Protesters demand that Netanyahu ensure release of all Israeli hostages in Hamas' custody

April 13: After nearly two weeks of strong comments, Iran launches hundreds of missiles and drone at Israel.

May 26: Forty-five people are killed in Israeli strike in Rafah. After widespread condemnation, Netanyahu admits it was a 'tragic mistake'.

July 22: Netanyahu visits US, vows 'total victory' against Hamas in a speech in US Congress.

July 30: Israeli forces kill Fuad Shukr, right-hand man of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

July 31: In a major development, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran in an apparent assassination attempt.

September 17: Thousands of pagers in Lebanon explode, killing around 30 people and injuring more than 3000. Israel is perceived to be behind the operation aimed at crippling Hezbollah's communication capabilities.

In next 24 hours, walkie-talkies across Lebanon explode.

September 27: In another major development, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is killed. The co-founder of Hezbollah had been instrumental in making the militant group a formidable fighting force over decades.

October 1: Again pushed to corner and compelled to carry out a show of force, Iran launches nearly 200 missiles at Israel.