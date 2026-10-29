Israel Election 2026: Netanyahu's Likud Cries 'Vote Chori' As Arab Parties Eye Historic 19 Seats, Eisenkot Mum On Coalition Plans

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | File

Now a 'Vote Chori' in Israel!

Well, at least allegations are flying, and nothing is proven until proved.

In what is perceived to be a sign of anti-incumbency against the long reign of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party, the high Arab voter turnout led the prime minister's party to accuse the Arab parties of allegedly stealing the election through widespread fraud, bribery, intimidation and ballot manipulation. The party also sought a probe into the alleged election malpractices.

Interestingly, Israel votes through ballot papers and not via electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Why Netanyahu's Likud Party Is Worried

It is not for no reason that the Likud Party is ringing alarm bells. The two predominantly Arab parties were poised to win a historic 19 seats, breaking their previous record of 15 between them, which can catapult them into a potential kingmaker position, a scenario perhaps not too friendly for Netanyahu's party.

While the Netanyahu-led bloc was projected to win 53 seats against 48 for the bloc led by Yashar party chair Gadi Eisenkot, both remained short of the 61-seat majority required in the 120-member Knesset. This is where the Arab parties can chip in and turn the tide.

As early as Tuesday itself, as Israel began voting for a new Knesset, Netanyahu warned his supporters that the Arabs were “trying to steal the election”, though the allegations remained unsubstantiated.

With Eisenkot keeping his moves close to his heart and maintaining silence on whether he would ally with Arab parties to form the next government in Israel, this has kept the Likud Party on tenterhooks.

While Arab parties have previously influenced coalition formation in Israel, their projected record tally of 19 seats this time could give them unprecedented parliamentary weight and a potentially decisive role in determining the next prime minister.

Against the backdrop of the horrific Hamas-led attacks that killed over 1,200 people on October 7, 2023, it would be interesting to watch if Eisenkot bites the bullet to keep Netanyahu out.

Can Double-Envelope Ballots Change Israel's Electoral Arithmetic?

While the official vote count reached 91 per cent early on Thursday, excluding double-envelope ballots, these votes could still significantly influence the final results.

According to The Jerusalem Post, double-envelope ballots allow eligible Israelis, including soldiers, hospital patients, prisoners and certain election workers, to vote outside their designated polling stations.

While in India, EVM votes determine the broad electoral trends across most seats, postal ballots, somewhat similar to Israel's double-envelope ballots, can prove decisive in closely contested constituencies where every single vote counts.