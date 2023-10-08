Israel Defence Forces Attack Hamas' Intel Headquarters And Military Compound, Release Videos

The IDF carried out a number of operational activities in Gaza and released videos of it on X | X/IDF

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), in response to the "brutal terrorist offensive against Israel launched by Hamas", carried out a number of operational activities in Gaza, said the IDF in its post on X (formerly Twitter) and also released videos regarding the operational action taken.

The IDF aircraft struck a concealed launch site and targeted 2 terrorists near it. Terrorists attempting to infiltrate Israeli territory from the sea and through the security fence were targeted by IDF aircraft.

"We also struck an operational command center of the Hamas rocket system operatives and an operational command post belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization," said the forces in its statement.

The IDF aircraft also struck two operational situation rooms, located inside mosques, used by Hamas in Gaza.

"We struck 10 Hamas targets, among them, Hamas' intelligence headquarters and a military compound used by Hamas' aerial forces. In parallel, we struck an aerial weapons production site used by the aerial forces belonging to Islamic Jihad, and a building including units where the terrorist organization stores weapons and military equipment," IDF said on X (Twitter).

Israel keeps up the offensive against Hamas

Israel's warplanes continued to bombard Gaza on Sunday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, adding that 426 targets were struck in Gaza, including 10 towers used by Hamas.

The defence forces of Israel also evacuated Israeli residents around the Gaza Strip overnight, as tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers are operating on the ground around the conflicted region, CNN reported quoting the IDF.

