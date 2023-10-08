 Israel Defence Forces Attack Hamas' Intel Headquarters And Military Compound, Release Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIsrael Defence Forces Attack Hamas' Intel Headquarters And Military Compound, Release Videos

Israel Defence Forces Attack Hamas' Intel Headquarters And Military Compound, Release Videos

"We also struck an operational command center of the Hamas rocket system operatives and an operational command post belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization," said the IDF in its statement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
The IDF carried out a number of operational activities in Gaza and released videos of it on X | X/IDF

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), in response to the "brutal terrorist offensive against Israel launched by Hamas", carried out a number of operational activities in Gaza, said the IDF in its post on X (formerly Twitter) and also released videos regarding the operational action taken.

Read Also
Israel Attack: 30-Year-Old German Tattoo Artist's Body Paraded By Hamas Terrorists; Mother Makes...
article-image

The IDF aircraft struck a concealed launch site and targeted 2 terrorists near it. Terrorists attempting to infiltrate Israeli territory from the sea and through the security fence were targeted by IDF aircraft.

"We also struck an operational command center of the Hamas rocket system operatives and an operational command post belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization," said the forces in its statement.

The IDF aircraft also struck two operational situation rooms, located inside mosques, used by Hamas in Gaza.

"We struck 10 Hamas targets, among them, Hamas' intelligence headquarters and a military compound used by Hamas' aerial forces. In parallel, we struck an aerial weapons production site used by the aerial forces belonging to Islamic Jihad, and a building including units where the terrorist organization stores weapons and military equipment," IDF said on X (Twitter).

Israel keeps up the offensive against Hamas

Israel's warplanes continued to bombard Gaza on Sunday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, adding that 426 targets were struck in Gaza, including 10 towers used by Hamas.

The defence forces of Israel also evacuated Israeli residents around the Gaza Strip overnight, as tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers are operating on the ground around the conflicted region, CNN reported quoting the IDF.

Read Also
Israel Attack: Death Toll Climbs Over 300 After Hamas Unleashes Deadly Strike; 'We Will Win This...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

Israel Defence Forces Attack Hamas' Intel Headquarters And Military Compound, Release Videos

Israel Defence Forces Attack Hamas' Intel Headquarters And Military Compound, Release Videos

Egypt: 2 Israeli Tourists Killed In Firing By Policeman In Alexandria; Shocking Visuals Surface

Egypt: 2 Israeli Tourists Killed In Firing By Policeman In Alexandria; Shocking Visuals Surface

Mia Khalifa Makes ‘Free Palestine’ Remark Amidst Israel-Hamas War

Mia Khalifa Makes ‘Free Palestine’ Remark Amidst Israel-Hamas War

Afghanistan Earthquakes: Photos Capture Widespread Destruction As Over 2,000 Dead In Catastrophe

Afghanistan Earthquakes: Photos Capture Widespread Destruction As Over 2,000 Dead In Catastrophe