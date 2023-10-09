Israel-Palestine War: Wars That Had Shaken The Jewish Nation In The Past

Israel Attack: Wars That Had Shaken The Nation In The Past | Pic credit: Britannica

Israel has announced a state of national emergency following an unexpected assault by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, October 7. The nation declared a "state of war" after Hamas attempted a significant infiltration into Israeli territory, launching approximately 5,000 rockets and deploying armed individuals to target the Israeli population.

Since gaining independence in May 1948, Israel has experienced several wars and extensive military campaigns such as:

1948–49- Israel’s War of Independence and the Palestinian Nakbah

Israel declared independence on May 15, 1948. The following day, Arab forces from Egypt, Transjordan, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon occupied southern and eastern Palestine, including East Jerusalem. The invasion aimed to restore order after the British withdrawal and address incidents like Dayr Yāsīn, leading to a refugee crisis. This war became known as the Nakbah (or Nakba) in the Arab world due to the large number of refugees and displaced persons.

Yom Kippur War (October 1973)

On October 6, 1973, during the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, Egypt and Syria surprised Israel by launching attacks. The conflict, known as the Yom Kippur War, lasted until October 26. Following the Camp David Accords in 1978, Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty on March 26, 1979. As part of the agreement, Israel returned the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt, and Egypt officially recognized Israel's existence, leading to normalized diplomatic relations between the two nations.

1982 Lebanon War

In June 1982, the Israeli Defense Forces entered southern Lebanon to remove the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from the region. The invasion was prompted by an assassination attempt on Israel's ambassador to the UK and frequent terror attacks on northern Israel by Palestinian guerrilla groups in Lebanon. The conflict led to the PLO's expulsion from Lebanon and the establishment of an Israeli Security Zone in the south.

First Intifada (1987–1993)

The initial significant Palestinian uprising against Israel in the West Bank and Gaza Strip involved a continuous wave of protests and violent demonstrations. Palestinians expressed their frustration over Israel's military presence and occupation in these areas through these actions.

Second Intifada (2000–2005)

Starting in late September 2000, the second Palestinian uprising saw intensified violence. Israeli forces used gunfire, targeted killings, and airstrikes, while Palestinians resorted to suicide bombings, gunfire, stone-throwing, and rocket attacks, primarily targeting Israeli civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon agreed to release 900 out of 7,500 Palestinian prisoners and withdraw from re-occupied West Bank during the Second Intifada.

2014 Gaza War or Operation Protective Edge (July–August 2014)

In response to failed peace talks, Palestinian faction disputes, and escalating violence including kidnappings and murders and rocket attacks, Israel launched a military offensive on the Gaza Strip. This led to a seven-week-long deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. Hamas subsequently fired a greater number of rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip. The violence caused numerous casualties, predominantly among Gazan Palestinians, making it one of the deadliest confrontations in decades between the two sides.

2021 Israel–Palestine crisis or Operation Guardian of the Walls (May 2021)

In May 2021, a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict led to widespread violence, including protests, rocket attacks by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The crisis began after clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on May 7, coinciding with significant religious observances like Qadr Night on May 8.

More than 600 people were injured, mostly Palestinians. After 11 days of fighting, a ceasefire mediated by Egypt came into effect on May 21, ending the conflict, in which both sides claimed victory.

October 2023 Gaza−Israel conflict (October 2023- Ongoing)

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a major attack on Israel, killing and kidnapping civilians and soldiers, and firing thousands of rockets.

The assault, one of the most significant since the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, resulted in hundreds of casualties. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared it a war.

Hamas officials link the recent violence to enduring tensions between Israel and Palestinians, especially regarding the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. This site, revered by both Muslims and Jews, has a history of conflict, including the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2021.

