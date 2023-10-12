Israeli Airstrike Hits Damascus & Aleppo Airports In Syria Amid Conflict With Hamas; Visuals Surface

Damascus Airport |

On Thursday, Syria's state television reported that Israel targeted airports in capital Damascus and the war-torn northern city of Aleppo. The development comes as Tel Aviv launched heavy airstrikes in Palestine following the October 7 surprise incursion by Hamas in southern Israel.

The Israeli airstrike, which has not been officially confirmed by the Israeli government, aimed at vital infrastructure in Syria. Reports suggest that the attacks targeted the international airports in Damascus and Aleppo, striking key facilities within them.

In response to the attack, Syrian air defenses were activated to intercept incoming threats. Local media channel Sham FM confirmed the launch of Syrian air defenses as a retaliatory measure to protect the country's airspace.

Airstrikes follow projectiles launched from Syrian border in Israel

This development also follows an incident on Tuesday night when projectiles were launched from the Syrian border into Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported

Most of these projectiles fell in unpopulated areas within Israel's Golan Heights region, the military reportedly said. In response to the Syrian shelling, the IDF reacted by deploying artillery and mortar fire.

