Is Omicron variant the end to COVID-19 infections? Here's what WHO has to say

The World Health Organisation on Monday cautioned people that it would be dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant of Covid-19 or that "we are in the endgame".

It has been years we have suffered and survived the pandemic, with variants and mutations. However, the experts opine that this might not be the last one which could curb the infection spread or bring scenarios back to the normal.

Earlier, WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge suggested to relief that pandemic could come to an ‘end’ in Europe after the current Omicron variant that has created havoc across the world.

“It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame. There will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lower seasonality,” news agency AFP had quoted Kluge.

No sooner, came the recent update by WHO claiming that it's unlikely to assume that Omicron will be the last.

Cyprus Scientists recently found 25 cases of a strain of the coronavirus which is believed blends elements of the delta and omicron variants. They took it to dubbing it “deltacron".

According to reports, Cyprus’ Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said acknowledged the expert team and said “The groundbreaking research and findings of Dr Kostrikis’ team make us proud of our scientists as this research puts Cyprus on the international map when it comes to health matters."

However, as the Omicron variant continues to spread in record numbers in Cyprus and the discovery of the Deltacron variant, authorities take additional measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to Cyprus Mail.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:26 PM IST