Iraq Closes Airspace Following Israeli Strikes On Iran

Dubai: Iraq's Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that the country's airspace has been closed following Israeli airstrikes on neighbouring Iran.
The ministry's spokesman Mitham al-Safi told state-run Iraqi News Agency about the closure, noting that “the closure was preceded by the evacuation of all air traffic from Iraqi airspace.”
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
FPJ Shorts
Who Is Vaneeza Sattar? Pakistani Actress Rumoured To Be Shoaib Malik's 4th Wife
IIM Mumbai 2026 Placements: Highest Package Offered Rs 71.4 LPA; Consulting Leads the With 123 Offers
Iran Retaliates; Fires 35-70 Missiles At Israel After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Sirens Blaze Across Tel Aviv
PM Modi's Israel Visit: Strategic Opportunity, Diplomatic Tightrope