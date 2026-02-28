Iraq Closes Airspace Following Israeli Strikes On Iran | X @JASmius

Dubai: Iraq's Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that the country's airspace has been closed following Israeli airstrikes on neighbouring Iran.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The ministry's spokesman Mitham al-Safi told state-run Iraqi News Agency about the closure, noting that “the closure was preceded by the evacuation of all air traffic from Iraqi airspace.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)