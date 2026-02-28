 Israel Strikes Tehran With Reported U.S. Involvement; Tensions Soar Over Nuclear Talks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIsrael Strikes Tehran With Reported U.S. Involvement; Tensions Soar Over Nuclear Talks

Israel Strikes Tehran With Reported U.S. Involvement; Tensions Soar Over Nuclear Talks

Israel launched missile strikes on Tehran on Saturday, with explosions reported near areas linked to Ali Khamenei. A U.S. official told The Wall Street Journal that Washington also participated in the operation. Israel described the assault as “preventive,” while air raid sirens sounded nationwide amid fears of Iranian retaliation.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
article-image

Israel launched a daylight missile strike on Tehran on Saturday, with thick smoke seen rising from parts of the city’s downtown. One of the initial blasts was reported near offices associated with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Iranian state television confirmed explosions in the area but did not immediately provide details on damage or casualties.

Authorities in Tehran shut down airspace and reportedly disrupted mobile phone services as emergency responses unfolded. There was no immediate confirmation on whether Khamenei was present at the time of the strike.

U.S. Role and Israeli Justification

According to a U.S. official cited by The Wall Street Journal, the United States participated in the operation and was also conducting strikes. Another report by Reuters said Israel described the action as a “preventive” move aimed at removing threats.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab: Rajiv Gandhi National University Of Law Approves Dropping 'Rajiv Gandhi' As Prefix; Congress Calls It Election Stunt
Punjab: Rajiv Gandhi National University Of Law Approves Dropping 'Rajiv Gandhi' As Prefix; Congress Calls It Election Stunt
Rashimka Mandana Wows In Yellow Embroidered Kurta, Vijay Deverakonda Dons Ivory Look To Invite PM Modi For Their Wedding Reception
Rashimka Mandana Wows In Yellow Embroidered Kurta, Vijay Deverakonda Dons Ivory Look To Invite PM Modi For Their Wedding Reception
Western Railway Announces Special Unreserved Train Between Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur To Manage Holi Rush
Western Railway Announces Special Unreserved Train Between Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur To Manage Holi Rush
Bihar: Major Train Mishap Averted In West Champaran After Track Fracture Detected Near Kumar Bagh Railway Station | Video
Bihar: Major Train Mishap Averted In West Champaran After Track Fracture Detected Near Kumar Bagh Railway Station | Video

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated the operation was carried out to neutralise potential dangers but did not elaborate on specific targets. Israeli military officials said air raid sirens were sounded nationwide as a precautionary measure in anticipation of possible retaliation.

Israel also temporarily closed its airspace, shut schools, advised citizens to work remotely, and banned public gatherings as part of emergency protocols.

Nuclear Talks and Regional Fallout

The strikes come amid heightened strain over Iran’s nuclear programme. Donald Trump has previously pushed for a deal to curb Iran’s uranium enrichment, while Tehran insists it has the right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes and refuses to negotiate over its missile programme or regional alliances.

Read Also
India-Israel 'Special Strategic Partnership' To Accelerate $500 Billion Electronics Manufacturing...
article-image

The United States has recently increased its military presence in the region, deploying fighter jets and warships in what officials describe as a pressure campaign tied to nuclear negotiations.

Iran has warned that any attack involving the U.S. would make American bases and personnel in the region potential targets for retaliation. It remains unclear how or when Tehran might respond.

The developments mark a significant escalation in direct hostilities between Israel and Iran, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Follow us on