Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority Goes Live On X, To Give Real-Time Hormuz Updates

Persian Gulf Strait Authority, the Iranian body overseeing operations in the Strait of Hormuz, has launched an official account on X as part of efforts to manage and streamline maritime transit through the strategically important waterway.

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In its first post published on Monday, the authority announced that the account would provide “real-time updates” regarding operations and developments related to the Strait of Hormuz.

The launch comes nearly two weeks after Iranian state-linked media reported the introduction of a new maritime mechanism governing vessels passing through the strait.

Following the cessation of hostilities under a ceasefire announced on April 8, Iranian authorities stated that transit through Hormuz would continue under Tehran’s control based on fresh protocols approved by parliament and other agencies.

According to a draft bill introduced in the Iranian parliament last month, vessels linked to the United States and certain hostile nations could face restrictions while ships associated with Israel may be completely barred from passing through the waterway.

The proposed legislation also outlines a toll payment mechanism for vessels permitted to transit the strait. Iranian authorities said the funds would be used for security measures, environmental protection and compensation for damages caused before and after the recent conflict.

Under the new system, ships seeking passage through the Strait of Hormuz are expected to receive operational guidelines and regulations via email from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority.

The PGSA was established after Iran assumed full control over the strait following a US-Israeli military escalation that reportedly began in late February.