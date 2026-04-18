Iran To Resume 'Strict Control' Of Strait Of Hormuz, Alleges US Continued Naval Blockade: Reports

Malta-Flagged Oil Tanker Becomes First Crude Carrier To Cross Strait Of Hormuz Since US Blockade | Representational Image

Iran’s central military command has announced it will resume “strict management” of the Strait of Hormuz, rolling back an earlier move to ease restrictions on the strategic waterway. The decision was conveyed in a statement broadcast on state television on Saturday.

In its statement, Iranian authorities accused Washington of failing to uphold assurances, alleging that the United States continued its naval blockade on vessels linked to Iranian ports. Tehran said tighter control would remain in place until “freedom of movement” is restored.

Key Oil Route Back Under Scrutiny

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, had recently seen limited reopening amid diplomatic efforts. Iran’s renewed restrictions raise concerns over global shipping and oil supply routes.

Talks Expected, But Uncertainty Remains

Amid escalating tensions, US and Iranian delegations are expected to hold negotiations on Monday to end the conflict, Iranian sources told CNN. However, Washington has not officially confirmed the talks.

US President Donald Trump has indicated he may not extend the ongoing ceasefire if negotiations fail, warning of potential escalation. His remarks underscore the fragile nature of the truce and the uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts.