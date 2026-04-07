Iran’s Kharg Island, Handling 90% Oil Exports, Hit In Airstrikes Amid Ceasefire Talks

Iran’s key oil export hub, Kharg Island, was targeted in airstrikes on Tuesday amid ongoing ceasefire talks, according to Iranian media reports. The island, located off the coast of Iran, handles nearly 90% of the country’s oil exports, making it a critical component of its economy.

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According to reports, heavy strikes allegedly carried out by forces linked to the United States and Israel hit key installations, including a radar station, dock facilities, and multiple military sites on the island. Authorities have not yet released official details regarding casualties or the full extent of damage.

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Kharg Island houses extensive oil storage infrastructure with a capacity exceeding 30 million barrels. Pipelines from Iran’s major oil fields connect directly to the facility, making it the country’s largest oil storage and loading hub. Experts warn that any disruption to operations at the site could significantly impact Iran’s oil exports and strain its already fragile economy.