Iran's Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Attacked With Orange Liquid In Berlin | Video

Iran's Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Attacked With Orange Liquid In Berlin | X @Osint613

Iran's exiled prince, Reza Pahlavi, was splattered with a bucket of orange liquid on April 23 in Berlin, Germany, following a press conference. A video of the incident has been circulating on the internet.

According to reports, the incident unfolded shortly after the exiled prince exited Germany's Federal Press Conference building. In the video, Pahlavi is seen walking with his bodyguards while having a conversation with a woman who reportedly told him, "We love you, please continue."

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Moments later, a man walking behind the woman, described as a supporter of the Islamic Republic regime, threw the liquid, causing a sudden commotion at the venue.

Security personnel quickly intervened and apprehended the man, while the prince's bodyguards escorted him away from the site of the incident. No serious injuries were reported.

The motive behind the act has not been confirmed, and authorities have not yet released a statement regarding the identity of the attacker.

Who Is Reza Pahlavi?

Reza Pahlavi is the son of Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, who served as the last monarch of Iran before the Iranian Revolution.

After the revolution in 1979, which ended the monarchy and established the Islamic Republic, Pahlavi went into exile and has since lived abroad, mainly in the United States. Supporters of the former monarchy often refer to him as the “Crown Prince of Iran,” although Iran is no longer a monarchy.