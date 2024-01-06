Iranian Woman Punished With 74 Lashes For Refusing To Wear Hijab; Shocking Pic Surfaces |

Iran: In a horrifying incident from Iran, a woman faced 74 lashes as per the Islamic Republic's court orders for refusing to comply with mandatory hijab regulations. The victim is identified as Roya Heshmati. This harsh punishment sheds light on the ongoing challenges faced by those opposing the enforced dress code in the Islamic state.

Defiance Of Court Order

According to a report in Iran International, Roya Heshmati, a vocal critic of compulsory hijab, courageously entered the courtroom without her hijab, asserting her right to receive the lashes without covering up. Despite officials' warnings of opening a new case against her for non-compliance with hijab if she did not cover up, she stood firm and faced the lashes.

A Glimpse Into The Whipping Room

Heshmati provided a chilling account of the whipping room, describing it as a medieval torture chamber with cement walls, a small bed and iron shackles. This vivid description offers a glimpse into the dehumanising environment in which such punishments are carried out.

International Outcry Against Inhumane Practices

The international community strongly condemns Iran's use of degrading punishments, such as flogging, which goes against the principles outlined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Iran's continued reliance on such practices places it among the few countries persisting in employing such humiliating forms of punishment.

Similar Case Reported

In a separate case, Zeynab (Bahar) Khonyabpour, an opponent of compulsory hijab from Behbahan in Ahvaz province, received a two-year prison sentence for sharing photos without hijab on social media.