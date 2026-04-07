Iranian Musician Ali Ghasmari Performs Outside Damavand Power Plant After Trump Threat To Target Key Infra | Video | X @IranInThailand

Tehran: In a striking response to escalating geopolitical tensions, Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari performed a traditional tar recital while seated on a mat in front of the Damavand power plant, as US President Donald Trump issued stark warnings threatening to destroy Iran's energy infrastructure.

The performance, captured in a video sharedshows Ghamsari seated on a traditional mat, playing the tar, a long-necked, waisted instrument central to Persian classical music. Ghamsari is a well-known Iranian musician and composer who specializes in Persian classical music on the tar.

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"Hello my dear friends. I am currently at the Damavand Power Plant. I can't say, I wish you were here with me also since this is the site that has been threatened with attack which I hope won't happen. I hope the sound of my tar can have an impact on peace, help keep the lights in the homes from going out," Ghamsari said in the video.

Ghamsari's recital appears is a direct response to recent ultimatums from Trump, who has threatened a massive bombing campaign against Iran's civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday night (US time). He warned that failure to comply would result in a simultaneous, large-scale bombing campaign targeting "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges.

Speaking on Monday, Trump stated that the goal would be to leave these facilities "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window. During a White House press briefing, he added, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

Trump also issued an ultimatum, giving Iran until Tuesday, 8:00 PM ET to make a deal, warning that there would be "no bridges, no power plants" after that. He described the moment as a "critical period," stating that Washington had given Tehran sufficient time to negotiate an end to the conflict.

"This is a critical period... They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone Age," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Sports Minister, Alireza Rahimi, has urged citizens, including artists and athletes, to form "human chains" around power plants. In a video message, Rahimi said, "These are our wealth and belongings," inviting people to gather near such facilities.

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Condemning the threats, Rahimi added, "Attacking public infrastructure is a war crime. We will stand hand in hand to say civilian lives are not targets."

Iranian officials at the United Nations have echoed these concerns, calling the warnings a violation of international law protecting civilian infrastructure.

International agencies have also expressed alarm. Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, voiced "deep concern" after recent projectile strikes landed near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, stressing that energy infrastructure should not be targeted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)