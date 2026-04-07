West-Asia War: Iran Rejects US ceasefire Offer, Issues 10-Point Plan Calling For Permanent End To War | file pic

Tehran: Iran has rejected a US-proposed 15-point peace plan, calling instead for a permanent end to the conflict, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Tehran delivered its response in a 10-point document, citing past experiences as the reason it would not accept a ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported.

The response outlines Iran's demands, including ending regional conflicts, establishing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reconstructing war-affected areas, and lifting international sanctions.

The IRNA claimed the text was presented following recent developments in Iran's western and central regions and the unsuccessful outcome of a US heliborne operation, with US President Donald Trump extending a previously set deadline again and adjusting earlier threats.

In a press conference on Monday, Trump called Iran's 10-point response a "significant step" but said it was "not good enough."

Also on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said a ceasefire would only give opponents time to regroup and commit further crimes, and "no sane" person would accept it.

In late March, US media reported that Washington sent a 15-point plan to Iran through Pakistan to try to end the war. Iran later rejected the plan, calling it "excessive and disconnected from the realities on the battlefield."

The Islamic Republic set several preconditions for peace. These include ending US and Israeli aggression, creating mechanisms to prevent future attacks, compensating for war damage, stopping fighting across all fronts in West Asia, and recognizing Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and US assets in the Middle East.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)