Iran vs US-Israel War: ‘Around 140 US Troops Wounded In First 10 Days Of Operation Epic Fury,’ Says Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell

The Pentagon confirms about 140 US service members have been wounded during the early phase of Operation Epic Fury amid escalating Iran-US-Israel hostilities | IANS

Washington, March 11: About 140 US service members have been wounded during the first 10 days of sustained attacks linked to the American military campaign against Iran, the Pentagon said, as Senate Democrats demanded public hearings on President Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East.

Pentagon reveals casualty figures

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell disclosed the casualty figures in a statement on the ongoing conflict.

“Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 US service members have been wounded over 10 days of sustained attacks,” Parnell told IANS in a statement.

“The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty. Eight service members remain listed as severely injured and are receiving the highest level of medical care,” Parnell said.

The Pentagon did not provide additional details on the nature of the injuries or where the attacks occurred.

Senate Democrats demand hearings

The disclosure came as Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jack Reed, and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen called for public hearings and demanded answers from the Trump administration about the objectives and scope of the war.

“These ever-shifting goals and explanations suggest there is no clear plan. Further, this raises the risk of mission creep, which, based on history, would likely lead to more US casualties and escalating costs for taxpayers. The American people – including our men and women in uniform – deserve clear answers about the war and accountability from your administration,” the senators wrote.

Lawmakers question war strategy

In a letter to the president, the three lawmakers said Congress and the public still lack clarity about the administration’s strategy.

“Eleven days ago, the American people unexpectedly found themselves at war with Iran. Since then, despite the public’s overwhelming concern about this war, your administration has provided shifting, and at times conflicting, objectives for this war, refused to define the scope of US operations or the measurements for success, and failed to articulate an end game,” the letter said.

The senators also said the administration failed to prepare for the risks created by the military action.

“Despite your own admission that you controlled the timing for when the US launched strikes on Iran, your administration failed to prepare for the predictable risks that US military action would create for our personnel and assets abroad. As a result, thousands of Americans have been stranded overseas as drones and missiles strike hotels and airports. Diplomatic facilities have been damaged. And tragically, American servicemembers have lost their lives,” they wrote.

Economic impact already visible

The lawmakers warned that the economic impact of the conflict is already being felt by American families.

According to the senators, gas prices have spiked about 20 percent in the week since the United States escalated the conflict, while crude oil prices have surged to more than $100 per barrel, the highest level since 2022.

They urged the administration to allow key cabinet officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, to testify before Congress.

“Public hearings would be a small but important first step to uphold your oath, to inform Congress, and to explain your actions to the American people whose sons and daughters are on the front lines of this war,” the senators wrote.

Conflict raises fears of wider war

The conflict began after the United States launched military operations against Iran in late February. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have long centred on Iran’s nuclear programme, regional influence, and support for armed groups across the Middle East.

Also Watch:

The escalation has raised concerns in Washington and among US allies about the risk of a prolonged regional conflict and its potential impact on global energy markets and international security.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)