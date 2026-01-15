Iran Unrest: Khamenei Regime Hints At Fast Trials & Executions Of Arrested Protesters, Warns US Of Retaliation, Death Toll Nears 3,000 - Top Points

Iran protests | X

Tehran: Massive protests have rocked Iran since December 28 last year over worsening economic crisis, leading to the death of around 3,000 people. Amid the mass uprising against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regime, the United States is putting pressure on Iran to not use force against protesters.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Iranian officials signalled plans for fast trials of arrested protesters. The Islamic Republic also promised retaliation if the US or Israel intervenes in the domestic unrest. The threat surfaced as some personnel at a key US military base in Qatar were reportedly advised to evacuate.

Trump told Iranians “help is on the way.”

24 hours later, he claims the killing has stopped—based on “very important sources on the other side.”

No intervention. No pressure. Just words.



The regime remains.

Executions pause. Terror doesn’t.

The cancer is still there.#Iran

Top Points:

- Around 3,000 protesters have been killed so far in the ongoing unrest, claimed reports. The Human Rights Activists News Agency said 2,615 of the dead were protesters and 153 were government officials, reported The Associated Press. More than 18,400 people have been detained, the group said. The death toll is expected to rise.

- Trump on Wednesday claimed that he had been informed that Iran had stopped its plans for fast trials of protesters. The development comes a day after Trump told protesters in Iran that "help is on the way" and that his administration would "act accordingly" to respond to the Islamic Republic's deadly crackdown. "We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping – it's stopped – it's stopping," Trump said at the White House.

- Meanwhile, the chief of the Iranian judiciary said the government must act quickly to punish the thousands who have been detained, including by fast-tracking executions, reported AP.

Iran is undergoing a revolution and perhaps the largest explicitly anti-Islamic regime protests in history. This is the capital Tehran.



Protesters are taking over cities across the country and the regime now faces a REAL chance of falling.



I ask again, why is the media silent?

- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi launched a scathing attack on Trump. Referring to US strikes against three nuclear facilities in Iran as part of a 12-day Iran-Israel war in June, 2025, he warned Washington not to repeat the past mistake.

- US Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday (local time) met the exiled crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi. Graham reiterated Washington's support for the Iranian people against a "brutal regime" in Tehran. In a video message posted on X, Graham said that it would be up to the citizens of Iran to decide who they pick as their next leader.

#BreakingNews ⚠️ Iranian Khomeini regime forces have been shooting protesters in the back as they try to flee. Videos show security forces firing live ammunition at unarmed demonstrators. this is execution. Where are UN and human rights organizations taking for freedom? pic.twitter.com/AzK6wzvo9y — Jahanzeb Wisa (@jahanzebwesa) January 15, 2026

- "Senator Lindsey Graham here with the Crown Prince of Iran. I have followed you, your passion, the way you articulate the hope of your people. It will be up to the people of Iran to pick their next leader. I can't wait until they have a chance to do that. But you have really risen to the occasion. Compelling narrative for the long-suffering people of Iran. And I believe with all my heart that help is on the way," the US Senator said.

Senator Lindsey Graham meets with @PahlaviReza, the exiled crown prince of Iran, and says help is on the way.

- After Iran closed its airspace amid unrest, Indian airlines issued advisories for passengers. Air India on Thursday issued a travel advisory informing passengers of potential delays in international flights overflying the region and cancellations when rerouting is not possible.

- The advisory read, "Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled."

#TravelAdvisory



Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where…

- Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines also informed of the impact on international flights owing to the Iran airspace closure. The airline assured affected passengers of "support and best possible alternatives." In a travel advisory, IndiGo wrote, "Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives."

- The Indian Embassy in Iran advised Indian nationals to leave Iran. "In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the advisory read.

- Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement. "In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the statement read.