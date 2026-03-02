 Iran Targets Netanyahu’s Office In ‘Surprise’ Missile Attack, Claims IRGC
Iran Targets Netanyahu’s Office In ‘Surprise’ Missile Attack, Claims IRGC

Iran’s IRGC has claimed a missile strike targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, saying his fate is “unclear.” Israel has not confirmed the claim. The escalation comes as Iran reports over 555 deaths since US-Israeli strikes began, while the IAEA urges restraint to prevent catastrophic regional consequences.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday claimed it carried out a missile strike targeting the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to reports.

The IRGC said the “surprise” attack also targeted a location where the commander of the Israeli Air Force was reportedly present. Iranian officials claimed that Netanyahu’s fate remains “unclear” following the strike. There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli authorities regarding the claim.

The development comes amid intensifying hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States. According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, at least 555 people have been killed across Iran since joint US-Israeli airstrikes began on Saturday. Iranian state media reported that 131 cities have come under attack since the escalation started.

Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Beigi alleged that nine hospitals suffered severe damage in recent strikes, with several patients injured during Sunday’s bombardment, raising concerns about the safety of civilian infrastructure.

Click Here For US-Iran-Israel War Live Updates

Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi urged “utmost restraint” during an extraordinary closed-door session in Vienna. He warned that continued retaliatory missile exchanges could have catastrophic consequences for regional stability, civilian populations and the environment.

The situation remains fluid, with tensions at a critical point across the Middle East.

