Iran Strikes Kuwait Power Plant As Massive Fire Erupts Amid Ongoing US Attacks - VIDEO

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Iran on Sunday struck Kuwait’s Al-Subiya power generation and water desalination plant, causing a massive fire, as the United States carried out its ninth consecutive night of attacks on Iranian targets. Visuals circulating on social media showed plumes of black smoke and flames billowing from the Al-Subiya facility.

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Kuwait's military said it intercepted a series of hostile missiles and drones that entered its airspace during the day, News18 reported.

“The armed forces have detected, since dawn today, hostile ballistic missiles and drones within Kuwaiti airspace, which have been intercepted and dealt with," Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said. He further said, “The reprehensible Iranian aggression continues to target civilian and vital facilities in the country."

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US launches fresh strikes

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a fresh round of strikes against Iran. “CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night. The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," they said on X.

President Donald Trump said the latest strikes were carried out in memory of American troops killed in the conflict. He made the statement before departing on Marine One.

“We hit them very hard again tonight," Trump said, adding that the strikes were conducted “in honour of" the three US service members killed in the Middle East in recent days.