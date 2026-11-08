Iran Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Escalate As Explosions Rock Qeshm Island, 2 Oil Tankers Reportedly Damaged By Mines | X - Israeli_Sniper

Tehran [Iran], November 8: The sounds of multiple explosions were heard across strategic coastal locations in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island and the port of Jask, with local media attributing the noise to ongoing activities in the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported early on Sunday.

According to Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim and Iranian state television, at least two distinct blasts were heard on Qeshm Island, which sits directly inside the narrow Strait of Hormuz chokepoint.

The incident on Qeshm Island follows reports by official state news agency IRNA that "several explosions" were earlier heard echoing across the port of Jask, located further east along the Gulf of Oman in Hormozgan province.

🚨BREAKING: American fighters are reportedly operating over Qeshm as explosions and fires erupt across the Islamic Republic’s strategic military corridor from the Strait of Hormuz to Bandar Jask.Iranian state media have confirmed explosions or explosion-like sounds on Qeshm Island and around Sirik, Jask and Bandar Abbas. Images attributed to Jask show flames and a large column of smoke rising over the area.Opposition and OSINT channels are reporting American strikes. Iranian outlets have offered incomplete or conflicting explanations, including possible Iranian military activity around the strait. The precise targets and damage remain unclear.President Trump has confirmed limited American action in the area. He said American forces conducted “minor strikes” and destroyed a recently constructed Iranian air-defence system on Qeshm Island within approximately 15 minutes.The action reportedly followed Iranian forces threatening or firing at American aircraft operating around the Strait of Hormuz.Tonight’s activity appears to form part of the same continuing campaign against the regime’s air-defence, surveillance, missile and naval infrastructure along Iran’s southern coast.Qeshm is Iran’s largest island and occupies a commanding position along the northern side of the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC can use the island for radar coverage, air-defence batteries, anti-ship missiles and surveillance of commercial shipping and American military movements.Bandar Jask serves a different but complementary function.Located on the Gulf of Oman east of the strait, it hosts Iranian naval facilities supporting surface vessels, patrol craft and submarine operations. Its position allows the regime to project power into the Arabian Sea without remaining confined inside the Persian Gulf.Jask is also the terminus of the approximately 1,000-kilometre Goreh–Jask oil pipeline. The Islamic Republic built it to create an alternative export route capable of bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.The pipeline has a stated capacity of approximately one million barrels per day, although actual exports through Jask have remained extremely limited. It is not currently a viable replacement for Kharg Island, but its strategic purpose is clear: provide the regime with an external oil outlet if its facilities inside the Persian Gulf become unusable.Together, Qeshm and Jask form critical points in the regime’s strategy for controlling the strait while protecting its naval and energy infrastructure from confinement within it.The Islamic Republic has repeatedly claimed that it controls the Strait of Hormuz and can determine who passes through it. American aircraft operating over Qeshm and strikes against air-defence systems directly challenge that claim.This remains limited kinetic activity rather than a confirmed return to full-scale war. But the geographic pattern is significant. Pressure is being applied simultaneously to the regime’s eyes over the strait, its weapons around the shipping lanes and its naval infrastructure beyond them.The Islamic Republic built Qeshm to watch the strait and Jask to bypass it. Both are now inside the American target envelope.[@Rppress0] https://t.co/9OcFFKx1v2 — The Iran Watcher (@TheIranWatcher) November 7, 2026

Official government authorities have yet to issue a formal clarification regarding the exact origin or cause of the detonations, according to Al Jazeera.

Iranian Navy Reports Tankers Hit Mines

Iran’s IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) Navy reported that two oil tankers struck mines near the Strait of Hormuz, according to Al Jazeera. Iranian state television, citing the navy, says the two tankers passed through an “unsafe” part of the Strait of Hormuz with their navigation systems off and “suffered severe damage and stopped after hitting sea mines.”

US Forces Disable Commercial Cargo Vessel

Meanwhile, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman using precision airstrikes after the ship's crew repeatedly ignored warnings and attempted to breach an active naval blockade against Iran, the US military confirmed in an official statement.

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According to a press release issued by CENTCOM on Saturday, a US military aircraft deployed precision-guided munitions targeting the stern of the St. Kitts-flagged vessel M/V Huda to render it immobile.

The strike was carried out after CENTCOM personnel issued direct instructions to the civilian crew to evacuate the targeted sections of the ship to avert loss of life.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 7, after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran multiple times," the military command stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)