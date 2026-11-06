'May Have To Destroy The Rest': Trump Keeps Iran Military Option Open, Says US Forces Ready

US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could launch further military action against Iran, saying American forces remain prepared for another operation even as Washington weighs its next move. Trump, however, clarified that no final decision has been taken on whether to resume strikes against Tehran.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on November 5, Trump said the US military was manufacturing weapons at an unprecedented pace and remained prepared for further action if required.

"We're locked and loaded. We're ready to go," Trump said, adding that Washington could proceed with further military operations if necessary. Referring to the possibility of renewed strikes, he said a decision would be made soon on whether the US needed to go further to ensure Iran could not rebuild its nuclear capabilities.

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Trump Says Iran Could Take 25 Years To Rebuild Nuclear Capabilities

Trump suggested that Iran would require approximately 25 years to rebuild its capabilities following the earlier US military strikes targeting its nuclear infrastructure.

While expressing reluctance to inflict further damage on the country, the US President did not rule out additional attacks.

"I'd rather not destroy the rest of the country, if possible, but maybe I'll have to. You'll know soon enough," he told reporters.

Trump's remarks indicate that military action remains an option for Washington as it considers how to prevent Tehran from restoring its nuclear programme.

Earlier Trump Ruled Out Immediate Plans For Iran Strike

The latest warning comes after Trump previously indicated that the United States had no immediate plans to launch another attack on Iran.

In an interview with the Financial Times around the US midterm elections, Trump said Washington was getting what it wanted and suggested that another military operation might not be necessary.

He had also maintained that American forces remained prepared to act if circumstances demanded it, while leaving open the possibility that no further strikes would take place.

Trump has described the broader situation as "brilliant", despite continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Nuclear Talks Continue As Tehran Submits Proposal

Trump's latest remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear programme and its stockpile of enriched uranium.

Indirect negotiations between the two sides have reportedly involved mediators, including Qatar, as Washington seeks assurances that Tehran will not rebuild its nuclear capabilities.

Iran has reportedly submitted a proposal concerning its nuclear programme, although the possibility of renewed military action continues to complicate diplomatic efforts.

The US President has repeatedly maintained that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a central priority of his administration.

US-Iran Conflict And Earlier Military Strikes

The latest developments follow months of confrontation between the United States and Iran, which began earlier in 2026 with American military strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and military installations.

The operations included strikes by US B-2 bombers, followed by further military activity and intermittent exchanges between the sides. The conflict also had repercussions for regional security and shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The situation has since remained a major foreign policy challenge for Washington, with Trump maintaining that the US is prepared to pursue either diplomatic negotiations or further military action to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear programme.

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