Iran Signals Intent To Keep Hormuz Shipping Safe As US Seeks Public Assurance | File Pic

Iran has privately told advisers to US President Donald Trump that it made a mistake by targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a CBS News report citing senior US officials. Tehran reportedly described the attacks as the work of an “errant” faction of hardliners that wanted to derail ongoing negotiations with Washington.

The officials said Iran has conveyed that it wants to continue talks with the US despite the incident. The private message is being seen as an attempt to keep diplomatic channels open after tensions threatened to overshadow the negotiations.

Diplomacy under pressure

The Trump administration, however, is looking for more than private assurances. According to the report, Washington wants Iran to publicly acknowledge that the attacks were a mistake, viewing them as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Trump also wants Tehran to issue a signed statement affirming that shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and safe for all vessels, the BBC reports. The demand reflects Washington's push for a clear public commitment to maritime security in one of the world's most strategically important waterways.

A test of Iran’s credibility

The developments suggest that while both sides remain interested in continuing negotiations, the next phase of talks could depend on whether Iran is willing to match its private assurances with a public commitment. For the Trump administration, restoring confidence in the security of the Strait of Hormuz appears to be a key condition for sustaining diplomatic engagement.