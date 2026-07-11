Canada-US Gordie Howe Bridge Set To Open After Trump’s Blockade Threat

US President Donald Trump | File Image

A long-awaited bridge connecting Canada and the United States will finally open to the public on July 27, ending months of uncertainty after US President Donald Trump had threatened to block the project earlier this year.

Canada’s Ministry of Infrastructure announced on Friday, July 10, that Canada and the US state of Michigan had agreed to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge with the support of the United States Government. The ministry said the bridge would serve as a vital economic link between the two countries and generate billions of dollars in economic activity for decades, AFP reports.

From political dispute to opening day

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, built at a cost of $4.7 billion (CAN$6.4 billion), connects Detroit in Michigan with Windsor in Ontario. Construction began in 2018, but the opening faced delays. Last month, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the inauguration had been postponed indefinitely at the request of the United States because of what he described as technical issues.

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The project also became a political flashpoint in February when Trump threatened to completely block the bridge. He argued that the United States had been treated unfairly during its construction and said the bridge should be “at least half” US-owned.

A landmark built to strengthen ties

According to a fact sheet issued by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the bridge was financed entirely by Canada and will be jointly owned by Canada and the state of Michigan. The arrangement reflects the cross-border partnership behind one of North America’s most significant infrastructure projects.

Named after late Canadian-born National Hockey League legend and Detroit Red Wings icon Gordie Howe, the bridge was envisioned as a symbol of unity between Canada and the United States. Its opening marks the end of a prolonged period of political and technical uncertainty, while underscoring the importance of cross-border cooperation despite disagreements between the two neighbours.