Cyclospora Outbreak Spreads Across 31 US States, Hundreds Infected As Source Remains Unknown | Representative Image/ Investopedia

A diarrhoea-causing parasite is spreading across the United States, with health officials reporting a sharp rise in infections across 31 states. The outbreak has sickened hundreds of people in recent weeks, while authorities say the actual number of cases is likely much higher as many infected people may not seek medical care or get tested.

The illness, known as cyclosporiasis, is caused by a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora. It spreads when people consume food or water contaminated with the parasite. The infection mainly causes frequent, watery and sometimes explosive diarrhoea. While no deaths have been reported so far, dozens of patients have required hospital treatment.

Cases Climb, Source Remains Unknown

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 843 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis were reported between May 1 and July 9. However, the agency said it is aware of more than 1,500 additional cases that are still being analysed to confirm the illness. The CDC expects the number of confirmed infections to continue rising as more reports are verified, BBC reports.

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Michigan has emerged as the worst-hit state, reporting more than 1,000 diagnosed cases within a two-week period, according to state health officials. New York has recorded nearly 300 cases, while Illinois has reported 141 infections, describing the figure as higher than usual. Ohio has also reported 177 cases. Across the country, 86 people have been admitted to hospital because of the illness, although no fatalities have been linked to the outbreak.

Food Safety Under Focus

Health officials have not yet identified the exact source of the outbreak. The CDC said all affected people became sick after eating food within the United States and did not report travelling abroad during the two weeks before falling ill. No particular type of produce, grower or supplier has been linked to the infections so far.

Experts believe contamination usually happens at the farm or irrigation stage, making it difficult to trace the source. Epidemiologist Dr Caitlin Rivers of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said the parasite spreads through the faecal-oral route after people consume contaminated food or water and does not spread from one person to another.

Previous cyclospora outbreaks in the US and Canada have been linked to fresh produce, including bagged salad mixes, fresh cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas and green onions. The latest outbreak has once again drawn attention to the challenges of tracking contamination in fresh food supply chains and highlights the importance of stronger food safety measures.

Symptoms and Precautions

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness that may not cause symptoms in every infected person. However, those who do become ill usually experience frequent diarrhoea, which can sometimes be explosive. Other symptoms may continue for several days or even more than a month if left untreated, and the illness can return after appearing to improve. People generally develop symptoms about a week after becoming infected.

As a precaution, Michigan's health department has advised restaurants and kitchens handling raw produce to thoroughly wash greens, remove the outer layers of lettuce and green onions, and cook raspberries and leafy greens whenever possible. Although the US Food and Drug Administration says rinsing produce alone is unlikely to eliminate the parasite, the CDC continues to recommend washing fruits and vegetables before consumption.

Health officials have also urged anyone experiencing diarrhoea to contact a healthcare provider and ask about possible cyclospora infection. With the source of the outbreak still unknown and infections continuing to increase, authorities are expected to closely monitor the situation in the coming weeks