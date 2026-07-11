US Senators' Russia Sanctions Bill Raises India's Energy Concerns

A bipartisan group of four US senators has reached an agreement with the Trump administration to move forward legislation aimed at imposing sanctions on countries that continue purchasing Russian energy products, a move that could have implications for India.

The group includes Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Jeanne Shaheen, along with Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Roger Wicker.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers said they had made significant progress with the administration on updated Russia sanctions legislation and expected to introduce the bill soon.

The proposed legislation, known as the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, seeks to penalise countries that continue buying Russian-origin oil, natural gas, uranium and petroleum products.

The senators argued that such purchases provide financial support to Russia’s military operations amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The initial version of the bill proposed a 500% tariff on imports from countries purchasing Russian energy, a measure described by Senator Blumenthal as a severe economic penalty.

However, reports suggest that the revised version may include softer tariff provisions, though final details have not yet been released.

India in focus

India has emerged as a key focus in discussions around the proposed sanctions due to its continued imports of Russian crude oil.

Senator Lindsey Graham had earlier warned countries including India and China against supporting what he described as Russia’s war efforts through energy purchases.

New Delhi continued buying Russian crude even after the US Treasury issued a temporary licence following the US-Iran conflict, allowing such imports without triggering sanctions. However, that exemption expired on June 17.

The sanctions legislation has gained significant bipartisan backing in the US Senate, with 84 senators listed as co-sponsors.

Its prospects received a boost after President Donald Trump indicated that he was considering the measure as a tool to pressure Russia into negotiations over the Ukraine conflict.

The bill, developed over several months, aims to increase economic pressure on Russia by targeting countries that maintain commercial ties with Moscow, particularly through energy trade.

The move comes amid renewed uncertainty in global energy markets following military tensions involving Iran and concerns over crude supply disruptions.

Washington had earlier allowed temporary exemptions on Russian oil purchases to help countries manage energy shortages, but those relaxations have now ended.

If enacted, the legislation could significantly reshape global energy trade flows and create challenges for major Russian oil buyers, including India.