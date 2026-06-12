'I Buy Oil Based On Cost And Availability': EAM Jaishankar Hits Back At Criticism Over Russian Imports; Says 'European Weapons Used To Attack India'

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday rebuked criticism of India’s purchase of Russian crude oil, saying that India’s energy decisions were driven by cost and availability.

"I buy oil based on cost and availability. So at that point of time, much of the oil available on the market was Russia because Europeans were essentially buying up the Middle East oil, which was our traditional supply."

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Response to European criticism

Jaishankar then highlighted what he described as a contradiction in European criticism of India.

"So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction but since you spoke about moral ambiguity, I would say this, no European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for European weapons vis-a-vis India... Europeans sell weapons that are used to attack India. Not now, for many years. We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe. So I think that's a reasonable point," he added.

Remarks at Finland forum

EAM made the remarks while speaking at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland during a discussion on ‘Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition’.

Jaishankar was asked about India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and allegations that New Delhi had been overly sympathetic towards Moscow because of its oil imports.

India’s energy security stance

The statement comes amid continuing scrutiny from parts of the West over India’s energy ties with Russia since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. New Delhi has consistently maintained that its foreign policy and energy security decisions are guided by national interests, while also advocating dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the war.