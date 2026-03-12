Iran Sets 3 Tough Peace Terms To End Conflict As War With Israel & US Escalates

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian | File Pic

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, has indicated that the only path to ending the war is the acceptance of Iran's undeniable rights and the imposition of decisive international guarantees against future aggression.

Pezeshkian said, "In contact with the presidents of the governments of Russia and Pakistan, while announcing the Islamic Republic's commitment to peace and tranquility in the region, I emphasized that the only way to end the war that began with the warmongering of the Zionist regime and America is the acceptance of Iran's indisputable rights, payment of reparations, and a firm international obligation to prevent their aggression from recurring."

According to Iranian State Media the US and Israel have targeted over 16,000 residential units. Quoting Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesperson for the Red Crescent Society, Iran Media claimed that 19,734 non-military buildings have been targeted and of these 16,291 were residential units. Additionally, 77 medical centers and 16 Red Crescent facilities were subjected to the attacks.

Earlier, Iran's IRGC said it had carried out the 40th wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4, launching decisive strikes against hostile targets throughout the region. According to the Corps, the latest phase of the operation involved the firing of Qadr, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, and Fattah missiles against targets.

The IRGC said that the strikes were conducted jointly with the fighters of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement, the Corps noted.

"As Zionist regime media sources themselves have admitted and confirmed, the launch of missiles from Iran towards Israel has increased noticeably over the past 24 hours, and Zionist casualties have risen exponentially," the IRGC stated.

The IRGC claimed that the 40th wave of the Corps' counteroffensive additionally hit US bases in the region such as al-Azraq in Jordan and al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia. The overall situation, the IRGC added, was "the most significant outcome of the war brought about by the lying US President Donald Trump and the malicious Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."

Thursday is day 13 of the conflict in West Asia with neither side showing signs of relenting.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)