Iran Sends 7 Conditions To US Via Qatar For Talks, Warns Of 'Decisive War' If Rejected

Iran has conveyed seven conditions to the United States through Qatar for restarting negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing war, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei has said. Tehran is now awaiting a response from US President Donald Trump, while warning that it remains prepared for further military confrontation if its demands are rejected.

Iran’s 7 Conditions For US Talks

Rezaei said Iran had communicated seven conditions to Washington as a prerequisite for opening negotiations. However, Iranian officials have not publicly disclosed the complete list of all seven conditions.

In an interview with Al Jazeera and in a post on X, Rezaei identified three of the demands: an end to the war on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds and the lifting of the US naval blockade.

Reports have also linked Tehran’s broader demands to issues including sanctions, maritime security and regional de-escalation, although these have not been officially confirmed as the remaining conditions.

Qatar Mediates Between Tehran And Washington

According to Rezaei, Qatar has conveyed Iran’s conditions to Washington, with Tehran now waiting for Trump’s response. Pakistan has also remained involved in diplomatic efforts between the two sides.

The latest initiative follows the collapse of an earlier memorandum of understanding reached after Pakistan-hosted talks. The agreement was intended to halt the fighting and establish a framework for a wider settlement, but expired in August after both sides accused each other of violating its terms.

Iran Warns Of ‘Decisive War’

While signalling that Tehran wants to pursue negotiations, Rezaei adopted a more confrontational tone while discussing the possibility of renewed fighting.

He said Iran was prepared for a “decisive war” if Washington rejected its conditions and warned that threats from Trump would not force Tehran to change its position. Rezaei also said Iran was preparing for the possibility of another US strike.

The Iranian official claimed that Tehran had changed its military strategy following earlier rounds of fighting and had strengthened preparations targeting US naval assets in the Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea. These military claims have not been independently verified.

Iran Keeps Diplomatic And Military Options Open

Despite the warnings, Rezaei said Iran was pursuing diplomacy and wanted the conflict to end as soon as possible. The latest developments therefore reflect two parallel tracks: Tehran is keeping indirect negotiations alive while maintaining preparations for a possible escalation.

The US administration had not publicly responded to all seven Iranian conditions as of the latest reports on September 20.

What Iran Says About Its Nuclear Policy

Rezaei also addressed Iran’s nuclear policy, saying Tehran had not decided to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He said Iran’s nuclear doctrine remained unchanged and that the country continued to adhere to a religious prohibition on nuclear weapons.

However, he suggested that future US and Israeli actions could influence Tehran’s position on the NPT.