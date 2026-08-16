Iran Says Oman Talks, Reopening Strait Of Hormuz Are Separate Issues; US Must Meet Conditions

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi | X @ANI

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran's ongoing negotiations with Oman are "completely separate" from the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that the talks with Muscat are focused on establishing new maritime routes for ships.

According to Al Jazeera, Araghchi told Shahrara News that new navigation lanes need to be designated because the previous routes are no longer operational.

"Our negotiations with Oman are ongoing. That is a completely separate matter. It is a technical issue concerning the designation of maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of ships," Araghchi said.

Temporary maritime route being designed

Araghchi said Iran and Oman were working on a temporary navigation route that could eventually become permanent.

"For now, we are designing a temporary route, which can then, at a later stage, be turned into a final route," he said.

While indicating that the negotiations could yield an agreement soon, Araghchi stressed that establishing the maritime route would not automatically mean the Strait of Hormuz would reopen.

"We may reach an outcome soon, but I want to emphasise that these negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz are two separate issues. This is a technical negotiation concerning the designation of a maritime route," he said.

He added that once the route was finalised, the resumption of shipping through the strategic waterway would depend on the US meeting certain conditions.

"Once this route has been determined, whether the Strait will be reopened or not will depend on the fulfilment of other conditions to which the United States must adhere," Araghchi said.

Iran hits back at Trump's Hormuz remarks

On Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejected US President Donald Trump's remarks that he would declare the Strait of Hormuz "a territory of the United States" after defeating Iran. Gharibabadi said the strategic waterway "cannot be seized by tweet" or military force.

In a post on X, Gharibabadi said Iran "neither fears threats nor cowers before displays of power" and asserted that the Strait of Hormuz "has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian".

"Trump has said that after Iran's defeat, he will soon declare the Strait of Hormuz as US territory! The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized by tweet, nor by aircraft carrier, nor by issuing an order, nor by an election speech. Iran neither fears threats nor cowers before displays of power," Gharibabadi said.

"Once and for all, accept the reality: up to this point, you have suffered strategic and heavy defeats; the Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian; this strait will only be closed and opened under Iran's command, and as long as you do not accept the reality of defeat and cease your fanciful delusions, Iran will continue to enforce the blockade," he added.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security Commission, also warned Trump against US threats to Iran and "endless bluffing" over the Strait of Hormuz.

"The U.S. President ought to worry about his own security rather than his endless bluffing regarding the Strait of Hormuz; before he ends up hiding in a food truck," Azizi wrote on X.

Trump claims US has 'total control' over Strait

Trump had said at a rally in Long Island that he intended to declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory after the war with Iran ended.

"After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated -- pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States," Trump said.

Trump had earlier claimed the US exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and that he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran over reopening the strategic waterway.

"The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it," Trump said.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most sensitive geopolitical chokepoints. Previous military standoffs in the region have triggered increases in international crude prices and concerns about a wider conflict.