Terror Strikes Pakistan's Balochistan: Two Women Shot Dead, Seven Terrorists Killed | File Pic (Representational Image)

Two women from a Sindh family were shot dead in a terror attack in Pakistan's Balochistan, while security forces killed seven terrorists in a separate operation in the restive province, officials said on Sunday.

Security forces killed seven terrorists and injured several others during an operation in Balochistan's Kharan district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing.

Security Forces Target Terrorists In Laje Area Following Intelligence Input

The operation was carried out in the Laje area of Kharan on Saturday night after reports about the presence of terrorists. The ISPR said seven terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khwarij were killed during the operation.

Khawarij is a term used by the state for banned organisations.

The latest round of security operations in Balochistan began after a deadly attack on a police check post at the Mangi Dam pumping station in Ziarat on July 6, when armed attackers kidnapped and killed 27 policemen.

21 Killed In August 12 Blast And Subsequent Security Operation

On Aug 12, the ISPR said 18 terrorists were among 21 people killed after a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated prematurely while it was being prepared, followed by a security operation in the province.

Earlier, 20 terrorists were killed over two days, Aug 9 and 10, in Balochistan.

Two women killed as family comes under fire

In a separate terror incident on Saturday, a family from Karachi visiting Balochistan on a business matter came under attack in Segi, a tribal area in Qilla Abdullah.

A tribal group opened fire on the family's vehicle after it failed to stop, police said.

Two women were killed, while a man and his daughter suffered injuries. They were shifted in critical condition to the Trauma Centre in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.

Segi considered a no-go area

A police official said Segi is considered a no-go area because of an ongoing tribal war.