Iran Says 'No Contact' With Trump After US Pauses Strikes On Energy Sites

Iran has denied holding any direct or indirect talks with the United States, contradicting claims made by US President Donald Trump about ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

According to Fars News Agency, a semi-official Iranian outlet, a source stated that there has been no communication with Trump. The report further claimed that the US decision to pause potential strikes came after Iran signalled it would retaliate by targeting power generation facilities across the West Asia region.

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This comes hours after Trump announced that he had instructed the Department of War to “postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I am pleased to report” that the US and Iran had engaged in “very good and productive conversations” over the past two days aimed at achieving “a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.”

He described the discussions as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive,” adding that talks would “continue throughout the week,” signalling continued diplomatic efforts. Trump said the pause in military action was based on the “tenor and tone” of these engagements and would depend on the outcome of ongoing discussions.

The announcement had an immediate impact on global markets, with equities reacting positively and oil prices witnessing a notable decline amid hopes of easing tensions in the region.