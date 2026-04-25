Iran Rules Out Direct US Talks, Turns To Pakistan As Delegation Arrives In Islamabad

Iran has ruled out any direct talks with the United States for now, choosing instead to communicate through Pakistan as a mediator. The development comes as Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday with a senior delegation, indicating renewed diplomatic activity despite stalled negotiations with Washington.

Warm Reception In Islamabad

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received the Iranian delegation at the airport, accompanied by Army Chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Dar later shared visuals of the high-level استقبال on X, underscoring Islamabad’s central role in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

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Tehran Confirms No Direct Engagement With US

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei clarified that no direct meeting between Iranian and US officials is planned during this visit. He stated that Tehran’s concerns and positions would be conveyed to Washington through Pakistani channels, as part of what Iran described as efforts to counter an “American-imposed war of aggression.”

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Talks Aimed At De-escalation

Araghchi is expected to hold multiple meetings with senior Pakistani officials during the visit. These discussions are part of broader mediation efforts led by Islamabad to reduce tensions and revive diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington.

US Envoys To Join Talks In Pakistan

Meanwhile, the US is also stepping up diplomatic outreach. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump has dispatched Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan.

Leavitt said the envoys will engage in talks “intermediated by the Pakistanis,” highlighting Islamabad’s growing importance as a diplomatic bridge in the crisis.