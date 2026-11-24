Iran Raises Stakes In Hormuz Standoff, Says Waterway Will Remain Closed Until Conditions Are Met | X

Tehran, Nov 24: Iran's Army Commander, Major General Amir Hatami, said on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until Iran's seven conditions are met, warning that Tehran would tighten its control over the waterway and make conditions difficult for its adversaries, local media reported.

Iran Warns Of Increasing Pressure

While addressing senior Army commanders on Tuesday, General Hatami said Iran's power in four dimensions – social, military, political and geopolitical – has overturned the calculations of the enemy, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Army chief: Until the Islamic Republic of Iran's seven conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz will not only remain closed, but it must grow tighter day by day, the pressure on the enemy must increase, and stronger control will be imposed over it. https://t.co/o6vazaEgsX — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) November 24, 2026

He said that Iran has not allowed its adversaries to make the Iranians suffer alone from war, stressing that those who launched the war felt the impact at gas stations and in their homes. He stated that Iran would not bear the pain of war alone and that anyone who backs the enemy would also bear the cost.

Iran's Control Over Strait Of Hormuz

Describing the Strait of Hormuz as an expression of Iran's geopolitical power and an important part of the country's overall power, Major General Amir Hatami warned that the strategic waterway will remain closed until seven conditions of Iran are fulfilled. He said that Iran would tighten its control over the Strait of Hormuz, further increasing pressure on the enemy, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important energy corridors, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.

Tehran Outlines Conditions For Reopening

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that security in the Strait of Hormuz and the region can be restored within the “shortest possible time” if the US fulfils its commitments and meets Tehran’s conditions, local media reported.

Baghaei made these remarks at his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday while responding to a question regarding Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s statement on reopening the Strait within two hours if the US fulfilled its commitments, Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The Iranian government's spokesperson clarified that Tehran remains committed to fulfilling its obligations and, if the other side meets the relevant conditions, will be able to implement its commitments “in the shortest possible time”.

Iran Reiterates Its Rights

“This emphasis means that we are serious about fulfilling our commitments, upholding our rights and maintaining the conditions we have set. If the American side fulfils its commitments, security can be restored to the Strait of Hormuz and the region in the shortest possible time. This does not mean overlooking the complexities surrounding the issue; rather, it simply underscores that the Islamic Republic of Iran knows what it wants, understands the rights of the Iranian people and their full scope, and will under no circumstances back down on this matter,” IRNA quoted him as saying.

Also Watch:

The spokesperson stressed Iran is not insisting on unusual demands but on part of the country’s rights.

“All these cases are neither new preconditions nor demands outside the framework of Iran’s rights. They are an inseparable part of the Iranians’ rights,” he added.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)