Iran Launches Drone Strikes On UAE, Kuwait After Lavan Refinery Hit Despite Ceasefire

Despite a ceasefire announcement between the United States and Iran, tensions escalated on Wednesday after Tehran reportedly launched drone and missile strikes against United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, following an attack on its key oil facility at Lavan Oil Refinery.

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According to the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), the refinery was struck at around 10:00 am local time in what it described as a “cowardly” attack. Emergency and firefighting teams were immediately deployed to control the blaze and secure the facility. Authorities reported no casualties, crediting the swift evacuation of workers for preventing injuries.

The company stated that Iran’s fuel supply network remains operational but advised citizens to conserve fuel, limit unnecessary travel, and rely on public transport where possible. The Lavan refinery, located on Lavan Island, has been operational since 1976 and processes roughly 55,000 barrels of crude oil daily, supplying a significant share of fuel to southern regions.

Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported that retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting locations in the UAE and Kuwait were launched within an hour of the refinery attack. However, specific targets in the Gulf nations were not immediately disclosed.

The developments come just hours after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iranian authorities indicated that the truce does not mark the end of hostilities, with officials warning that military readiness remains intact as peace talks are scheduled in Islamabad on Friday.