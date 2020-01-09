Iran launched 16 missiles from 3 locations, says US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper

Washington: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper has said Iran launched 16 short-range ballistic missiles from three locations within Iran in Wednesday's attack on the US air bases in Iraq.

Esper, with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley aside, told reporters on Wednesday that out of 16 missiles, 11 hit the Ayn al-Asad air base and at least one landed at a base near Erbil, adding that the missiles damaged tents, taxiways, parking lots and a helicopter, Xinhua reported.

Milley said Iran's missiles were aimed at facilities and personnel at the two bases in Iraq.