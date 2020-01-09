‘We respect independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq’: Iran after after missile launch

United Nations: Iran said Wednesday it respects Iraq's territorial integrity, after firing missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops. The early Wednesday strike led Iraq to say it would summon the Iranian ambassador.

In a letter to the United Nations Security Council and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Iran's ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said his country has full respect for "the independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Republic of Iraq." There were no American or Iraqi military casualties in the strikes.