Iran-Israel-US War: All 6 Crew Dead In US KC-135 Crash In Iraq, Says CENTCOM

All six crew members aboard a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq have been confirmed dead, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday, updating its earlier report that listed four fatalities.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said the aircraft was lost on March 12 while flying over friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury. “All six crew members… are now confirmed deceased,” the command said, adding that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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Officials emphasised that the aircraft’s loss was not the result of hostile or friendly fire. The identities of the service members have not yet been released and will be disclosed only after their families are formally notified.

The crash occurred in a remote area of western Iraq, triggering immediate search-and-rescue operations. Earlier, authorities had confirmed four deaths while continuing efforts to locate the remaining personnel.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia linked to the ongoing Iran-Israel-US conflict. According to reports, US President Donald Trump told G7 leaders during a virtual meeting that Iran was “about to surrender,” while referring to the outcomes of Operation Epic Fury.

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a key aerial refuelling aircraft that enables US military jets to conduct long-range missions. Investigators are now working to determine the exact cause of the crash.