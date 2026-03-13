Iran–Israel–US War: 4 of 6 US Crew Members Killed in KC-135 Refuelling Aircraft Crash Over Iraq

A US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on March Thursday, killing four of the six crew members on board, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Friday. The incident occurred at approximately 2 pm Eastern Time, prompting immediate rescue operations in the remote crash area.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said four fatalities have been confirmed while search-and-rescue efforts for the remaining personnel continue. Officials clarified that the aircraft’s loss was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire, and an investigation into the circumstances is underway. The identities of the deceased service members are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia linked to the ongoing Iran-Israel-US conflict. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reportedly told G7 leaders during a virtual meeting that Iran is “about to surrender,” according to a report by Axios citing officials briefed on the call. Trump also claimed he had “got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all,” referencing the results of Operation “Epic Fury.”