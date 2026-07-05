Iran Hits Back At Trump's 'One Shot' Comment During Khamenei Funeral, Calls US 'Without History Or Honour'

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Iran on Sunday strongly criticised US President Donald Trump after he suggested that Washington could wipe out the country's top leadership gathered at former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral "with one shot." Tehran condemned the remarks as provocative, saying Khamenei's death had only strengthened his legacy and accusing the United States of lacking the values needed to understand the public grief witnessed across Iran.

The Iranian Embassy in Armenia issued a blistering response on X after Trump remarked that the United States could eliminate Iran's remaining leadership gathered at Khamenei's funeral in a single strike.

Taking aim at both Trump and the United States, the embassy said the US having recently marked the 250th anniversary of its Independence on July 4 would never comprehend the scale of mourning in Iran because it "neither has a civilisation, history, nor honour."

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The statement defended the late Supreme Leader's legacy, declaring that while individuals may die, their beliefs endure.

"People can be killed, but ideals cannot. You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace," the embassy wrote, describing the massive turnout at the funeral as proof of Khamenei's enduring influence.

Trump Questions Mourning, Says US Could Target Iran's Leadership

The diplomatic exchange followed Trump's interview with Axios, in which he questioned the authenticity of the public mourning for Khamenei.

"I thought people hated Khamenei. Maybe it's fake tears," Trump said after seeing images of thousands attending the funeral in Tehran.

The US President went on to claim that the entire Iranian leadership was gathered in one place and could be eliminated if Washington chose to do so. However, he said the United States had refrained from such action because it wanted to keep diplomatic channels with Tehran open.

"They are all there. One shot, and we can take them all out. But we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump was quoted as saying.

Funeral Draws Massive Crowds Across Iran

Khamenei's body is currently lying in state in Tehran as thousands of mourners, government officials and foreign dignitaries continue to pay their last respects.

The former Supreme Leader was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28. His funeral has been planned as a week-long procession passing through Tehran, Qom, Najaf and Karbala before his burial in Mashhad on July 9.

Large crowds have gathered throughout the ceremonies, with mourners chanting slogans, weeping openly and performing traditional Shiite rituals, including rhythmic chest-beating and public lamentation.

Ceremony Becomes A Political Symbol

Beyond its religious significance, the funeral has evolved into a carefully choreographed display of national unity and defiance amid ongoing regional tensions.

Khamenei's coffins were placed on a white stepped platform beneath an ornate arch, surrounded by Iranian national flags and black mourning banners, underscoring both the religious solemnity and political symbolism of the event.

Iranian authorities have projected the funeral as a demonstration of resilience following Khamenei's death, while the ceremonies have reinforced the Shiite concept of martyrdom, where public mourning and remembrance are viewed as enduring acts of resistance against perceived external aggression.