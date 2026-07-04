'Death To America': Iranians Chant During Farewell Ceremony For Late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei | VIDEO

Thousands of mourners attending former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's state funeral in Tehran were heard chanting "Death to America" as the country began six days of mourning ceremonies. Videos from the gathering show massive crowds waving Iranian and red flags while paying tribute to Khamenei, whose death in a US-Israeli airstrike has further intensified anti-American sentiment in Iran.

'Death To America' Chants Ring Out At Funeral

A video from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral ceremony in Tehran shows thousands of mourners chanting "Death to America" as they gathered to pay their final respects to the late Iranian Supreme Leader.

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The footage captures a sea of people assembled at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, waving Iranian flags, red banners and portraits of Khamenei while a speaker addresses the crowd from the stage. The anti-US chants echoed across the venue as mourners raised their hands in unison.

The slogans reflect Iran's long-standing official stance toward the United States and have gained renewed prominence following Khamenei's death earlier this year.

Funeral Ceremonies Begin In Tehran

Iran officially began funeral ceremonies for Khamenei on Saturday, with thousands gathering at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran.

One of the most emotional moments was the sight of the flag-draped coffin of 14-month-old Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, Khamenei's granddaughter, placed beside his casket. Zahra was among several family members killed in the same US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, 2026.

The ceremony also featured floral tributes and portraits of the child as mourners paid their respects.

Leaders And Foreign Delegations Attend

Senior Iranian officials attended the funeral, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who was seen overcome with emotion during Friday's farewell ceremony.

Ahmad Vahidi, recently appointed chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards after the death of his predecessor in the same strikes, also attended.

India was represented by Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Funeral To Continue Across Iran And Iraq

Khamenei's remains arrived in Tehran on Friday, marking the beginning of six days of public mourning.

His coffin will remain in Tehran until Monday before a funeral procession through the capital. Ceremonies will then continue in Qom, followed by events in the Iraqi holy cities of Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf, before his burial in his hometown of Mashhad.