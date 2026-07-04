Ayatollah Khamenei's 14-Month-Old Granddaughter Laid To Rest Alongside Him At Tehran Funeral | VIDEO

Iran officially began funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, with thousands of mourners gathering at Tehran's Grand Mosalla.

Among the most emotional moments was the sight of the flag-draped coffin of 14-month-old Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, Khamenei's granddaughter, placed beside his casket. The video, widely shared on social media, also shows Zahra's portrait surrounded by floral tributes as mourners paid their respects.

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According to Iranian authorities, Zahra was killed alongside Khamenei and several other members of his family in the US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, during the opening phase of the 2026 Iran conflict.

Funeral Ceremonies Begin In Tehran

Khamenei's coffin, draped in the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran and topped with his signature black turban, was carried into the Grand Mosalla as thousands attended the ceremony.

The bodies of several family members who died in the same strike were also placed alongside his coffin, including Zahra's.

Authorities expect between 15 and 20 million people to participate in the funeral ceremonies in Tehran over the coming days.

Iranian Leaders, Foreign Delegations Pay Tribute

Senior Iranian leaders attended the ceremony, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who was seen overcome with emotion during Friday's farewell.

Among those paying tribute was Ahmad Vahidi, recently appointed chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards following the death of his predecessor in the same strikes.

India was represented by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Funeral Procession To Continue Across Iran And Iraq

Khamenei's remains arrived in Tehran on Friday, marking the start of six days of funeral ceremonies.

His coffin will remain in Tehran until Monday before a procession through the capital. The funeral will then move to Qom, followed by ceremonies in the Iraqi holy cities of Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf, before Khamenei is laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad on Thursday.