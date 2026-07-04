Iranian Parliament Speaker, Foreign Minister Break Down In Tears At Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Farewell Ceremony In Tehran | VIDEO

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were seen breaking down in tears during the farewell ceremony for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday, according to Fars News.

The emotional scenes marked the beginning of nationwide mourning ceremonies for Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year. Videos and images from the ceremony showed senior Iranian leaders paying their respects as thousands gathered to bid farewell to the country’s longest-serving Supreme Leader.

Massive Security Arrangements For Funeral

Authorities have put in place extensive security measures for the funeral ceremonies.

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Tehran Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamadian said the farewell and funeral procession would be conducted under the “highest level of security and safety.”

“We will have the highest level of security and safety at the farewell and send-off ceremony for the martyred Leader,” he said.

He added that the gates of Tehran’s Prayer Grounds would open at 6 am, urging mourners to arrive only after that time.

Meanwhile, Baghdad Governor Atwan Al-Atwani announced that the Iraqi capital would shut down to facilitate funeral-related events honouring Khamenei.

India Sends High-Level Delegation

India was represented at the funeral ceremony by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain.

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The Embassy of Iran in India shared images on X of Indian dignitaries paying tribute to Khamenei. The photographs included Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who heads the party’s foreign affairs department, and several other attendees.

Separately, a delegation of Indian religious leaders, including Muslim clerics, Sikh gurus and Hindu spiritual leaders dressed in saffron robes, also participated in a memorial ceremony in Tehran, reflecting interfaith participation in honouring the late Iranian leader.

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World Leaders Gather In Tehran

According to Press TV, the ceremony at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla drew senior Iranian officials, heads of state and high-level delegations from across the world.

Among those present were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje’i and Expediency Council Chairman Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani.

Foreign dignitaries included Turkmenistan People’s Council Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Turkey Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

Parliament speakers from Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, along with ministers and senior representatives from several other countries and international organisations, also attended.

Iran Expects Millions Of Mourners

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the funeral ceremonies would witness participation from high-level delegations representing nearly 100 countries.

“We have high-level delegations from neighbouring countries. At least eight heads of government, including presidents or prime ministers, and parliamentary speakers from 12 countries will attend,” Baghaei said.

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He added that many other nations would be represented by foreign ministers, ministers and special envoys, while public figures and parliamentarians from around the world would also participate.

Baghaei noted that countries in Europe which had officially supported the military actions by Israel and the United States against Iran were not invited to attend.

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Funeral Ceremonies To Continue Through Weekend

According to Press TV, Iranian officials estimate that between 15 and 20 million people will participate in the multi-day mourning ceremonies, making it one of the largest international gatherings in Iran in recent years.

The body will lie in state at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla before a funeral procession through the capital on Monday. Additional ceremonies are scheduled in Qom, Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf before Khamenei is laid to rest in Mashhad on July 9.