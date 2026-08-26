Iran Has A Draconian Media Bill And It Could Put Citizens Behind Bars For Talking To Foreign News Outlets

Iran’s parliament has approved the framework of a proposed bill that could criminalise unauthorised communication with foreign media deemed “hostile”, sparking concerns over press freedom and independent journalism. | Pexels Image/ Representative Image

Iran’s parliament has given preliminary approval to a sweeping bill that would criminalise unauthorised communication with foreign media outlets deemed “hostile”, raising fresh concerns over press freedom, access to information and dissent in the country.

The legislation, approved in principle on August 16, is being presented by Iranian authorities as a national-security measure aimed at countering alleged “infiltration” by foreign intelligence services, governments and organisations.

However, rights groups and press-freedom advocates warn that its broad provisions could extend well beyond conventional espionage cases, potentially putting journalists, academics, researchers and ordinary citizens at risk for routine communication with people or organisations abroad.

The bill is not yet law. Parliament must still debate and approve its individual articles before the legislation is sent to the Guardian Council for review.

Contact With ‘Hostile’ Media Could Lead To Prison

One of the most contentious provisions concerns communication with foreign news organisations classified by Iranian authorities as hostile. Under the proposed legislation, interviews, discussions and other forms of communication with such outlets could become criminal offences.

Media organisations affiliated with or financed by the United States or Israel could fall within the category.

According to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), those convicted of prohibited communication could face between six months and two years in prison. The draft would also restrict the transfer of photographs, videos, audio recordings and other information to foreign media.

The potential impact could extend beyond professional journalists. People who provide information, images or other material to overseas news organisations could face prosecution, particularly during periods of political unrest, conflict or heightened tensions.

Foreign Communication Also Under Scrutiny

The proposed framework would reportedly require prior notification to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry for certain forms of communication with foreign media. Failure to comply could result in criminal penalties.

It also covers communication with foreign embassies, institutions and organisations. Unauthorised contact could reportedly lead to fines and the loss of certain social rights.

The legislation further addresses areas including scientific and academic cooperation outside approved channels, economic offences involving foreigners and policy proposals allegedly influenced by foreign intelligence services.

Some offences under the broader framework could carry significantly heavier sentences, with penalties of up to 30 years in certain circumstances.

Cases involving the proposed offences would reportedly be handled by Iran’s Revolutionary Courts, which rights groups have long criticised for their role in national-security prosecutions.

Social Media Could Face Greater Scrutiny

The proposed restrictions could also affect online communication, depending on how the final legislation defines foreign entities and prohibited contact.

Media reports have warned that platforms with foreign links or financing could potentially come under scrutiny, raising questions about the use of widely accessed platforms such as Instagram and X.

The concern is particularly significant in Iran, where social media and foreign-based communication channels have often been important sources of information outside state-controlled media.

Human-rights advocates fear the legislation could make ordinary civic, academic and journalistic engagement with the outside world increasingly risky.

Government Cites Foreign Interference

Iranian authorities have defended the measure as necessary to counter foreign interference and intelligence operations.

Parliamentary officials have argued that communications capable of facilitating foreign influence should be restricted in the interest of national security.

The proposed legislation comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Western governments and follows a broader government campaign targeting what authorities describe as foreign influence and attempts to destabilise the country.

Rights Groups Warn of Chilling Effect

Human-rights and press-freedom organisations have criticised the proposed legislation, warning that its broad language could have a chilling effect on independent reporting.

Human Rights Watch has described the measure as part of a series of rapidly advanced laws aimed at restricting dissent, while the Committee to Protect Journalists has warned that it could further close channels for independent reporting from inside Iran.

Yalda Moaiery Case Highlights Concerns

The case of Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery has added to concerns over the risks faced by journalists.

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Moaiery was recently sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison under existing Iranian laws. Her case has attracted attention over allegations linked to her work documenting protests and conflict, as well as accusations involving interviews and the sharing of material with foreign entities.

Fear of an Information Blackout

At the centre of the controversy is the question of how freely information can move out of Iran.

Foreign media organisations have long relied on journalists, photographers, researchers and ordinary citizens inside the country for information that may not be available through state-controlled outlets.

Rights groups fear the proposed legislation could further restrict these channels and potentially create a near-total blackout of independent information emerging from Iran.

The bill follows other measures introduced after the 12-day US-Israeli conflict with Iran, when authorities moved to strengthen penalties for alleged cooperation with hostile states. Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has also reportedly identified a wide range of foreign media organisations, human-rights groups, journalists and activists as “hostile” or “enemy” entities.

Bill Still Awaits Final Approval

Despite the sweeping nature of the proposal, it remains at the parliamentary stage and could still undergo changes.

The August 16 vote approved the bill’s general framework rather than completing the legislative process. Parliament must now consider its individual provisions before the legislation goes to the Guardian Council.

If enacted in its current form, the measure could place new legal barriers around journalism, academic research and international communication.

For now, however, its final scope remains uncertain. The next stages of parliamentary debate and the Guardian Council’s review will determine whether Iran turns the proposed restrictions into enforceable criminal law.